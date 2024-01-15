Warri Pikin Responds To Backlash Amid Her Body Transformation

Renowned comedian, Real Warri Pikin has responded to critics of her weight loss transformation, which has been trending on the internet.

Recall the comedian received backlash after a surgical procedure and seeming noticeably slimmer than ever in previously published images and videos.

Following that, Warri Pikin took to social media to address her looks and provided an explanation for her extreme slenderness in response to those making fun of it.

She revealed in a recent video that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery, which removed 80% of her stomach, to help her have a stronger connection with food.

Warri Pikin shot down the insults directed at her beauty, saying that her health is more important to her than what other people think of her physical appearance.

In her word…

“I dey see all una comments, ‘ehn she no look fine again’, that is not important, ‘she looks old, she looks sick’, ehn if that’s your definition of me being healthy, so be it. Everybody needs to be healthy.”

Check out the video below …