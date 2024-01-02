Wayne Rooney Sacked As Birmingham Manager

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as Birmingham City head coach on Tuesday

This is coming following a run of nine defeats in 15 fixtures, which has left the team on the brink of relegation.

After a 3-0 loss to Leeds United on New Year’s Day, Rooney was let go.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Birmingham said: “Birmingham City has today parted company with manager, Wayne Rooney, and first team coach, Carl Robinson.

“Despite their best efforts, results have not met the expectations that were made clear at the outset. Therefore, the Board feels that a change in management is in the best interests of the Football Club.”

READ MORE: Cuppy Reacts As Troll Ridicules Her For Not Having A Man Despite Fame

The club thanked Rooney and Robinson for their time and said professional development coach Steve Spooner would take on responsibility for coaching the club on an interim basis.

The position of Garry Cook, the Birmingham chief executive who hired Rooney, is also under scrutiny but that the former Manchester City and Saudi Pro League CEO remains in post at this stage.