“We Are Known For War” – Osun PDP Chairman Vows To Attack Factional Camp

A Chairman of the Osun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, Sunday Bisi, has vowed to lead a war on the factional members, led by Dotun Babayemi, a former governorship aspirant of the party.

Speaking at Awo in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, Bisi ordered an attack on Babayemi’s faction.

It was gathered that the faction, led by Babayemi, recently launched a movement, tagged: ‘Atunto’, saying it is a cooperative society registered by law.

However, the party chairman, in his reaction, said that the faction has been suspended, and whoever sees them should unleash terror on them.

READ MORE: Osun PDP Urges Oyetola To Bury Hatchet, Congratulate Adeleke

“Those who gathered and called themselves ‘Atunto’, you will notice that you have not been hearing them again, you will never hear them again.

“The disgruntled elements that called themselves ‘Atunto’ collected money from All Progressives Congress (APC), those are agents of APC that took the party to the Supreme Court,

“They knew that even if the case was delivered in their favour, they wouldn’t be the beneficiary, I said they are not our party members.

“They have been expelled from the party and they stand expelled from the party.

“I am an Ijesa man and in fact, we Ijesa are known for war. So, if you see these people (Babayemi’s group) who call themselves ‘Atunto’ in this local government, drive them away until they become useless.

“At this point, I am saying unequivocally and publicly too, that in the Ijesa land, where I come from, nobody dare call himself/herself Atunto.

“If I see any of such, I will personally lead the war to their camp and beat them thoroughly.”