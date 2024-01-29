“We Cry For The Dead But Keep Malice With The Living” – Erica Nlewedim

Erica Nlewedim, a reality TV star, recently shared an intriguing truth about people on her social media platform.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared series of quotes which reads,

“We cry for the dead and keep malice with the living. Then we envy the successful and avoid the broke. What an interesting life we live in.”

In another post,

“Learning how to leave people alone and go on with your life is a needed skill. Master it. If they need space and time, give it to them. Don’t force anything. What flows, flows. What crashes, crashes. Trust the divine unfolding of the universe. The best things happen unexpectedly.”

READ MORE: “You Can Never Know Your Partner, Even If It’s 10yrs Of Dating” – Solomon Buchi Counters Simi’s Advise

She used this remark to advise people on when to walk away from individuals and situations.

SEE POST: