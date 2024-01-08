“We Have Nowhere To Go, G5 Will Support Tinubu In 2027” — Ortom

The immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has revealed that the G5 group within the Peoples Democratic Party will support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, adding that the group has nowhere to go.

Ortom made this known on Sunday, at a luncheon hosted by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence.

Recall that the G5, a group of five ex governors within the PDP, rejected Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate before the 2023 poll last February. The G5 backed a southern candidate in the person of Tinubu.

The group include Ortom, Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Ortom said: “If we work to ensure Bola Ahmed succeeds, there will be tomorrow for anybody to even contest the election at all.

“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years.

“So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rule us for eight years?” he asked, assuring Nigerians that Tinubu will fix security, economy and other critical areas of challenge to the citizens.”