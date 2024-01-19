‘We Hope To Meet The Five Sisters In Good Condition, We’re Yet To Receive Them’ – Nabeeha’s Family

The family of Al-Kadriyah, who tragically lost their daughter, Nabeeha to bandits due to ransom payment delay, says they are awaiting the release of the remaining five siblings still in captivity.

Sherifdeen Al-Kadriyar, an uncle of the deceased, disclosed this on behalf of the family, while expressing gratitude to Nigerians for their concern and support since the incident.

Giving an update, he mentioned that the family refrains from discussing the situation extensively to ensure the safety of the girls and others still held captive.

“We have no problem with the remaining siblings again or with the deadline. The last time we heard from them, they were okay, and we are hoping that we would meet them in good condition and faith. This is only what I can say for now,” Sherifdeen told Daily Trust on Thursday.

The siblings still in captivity include Najeeba, a 500-level Quantity Surveying student, her younger sister Nadherah, a 300-level Zoology student, both studying at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and their twin sisters, Habeeba and Haneesa.

Although reports indicate that the N100 million ransom has been raised, ongoing negotiations between the family and the bandits involve other aspects of the situation.

Recall that the siblings were abducted along with their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, from their home at Zuma 1 on the outskirts of Bwari town in Abuja.

An uncle of the deceased, Alhaji Abdulfatai, who led a potential rescue mission, was killed by the bandits.

Two policemen, who were hit by bullets during the exchange of fire, also lost their lives.

Efforts to secure the release of the victims have involved the former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who led fundraising initiatives for the ransom.

However, this action has faced condemnation from some government officials.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, emphasized that the police and other security agencies are actively involved in efforts to rescue all the victims of the kidnapping.