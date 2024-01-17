“We Supported Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Now We’re Suffering” – Sharia Supreme Council Laments

President of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, has decried that the ruling All Progressives Congress’s Muslim-Muslim ticket that it supported has not brought any positive change to the lives of the people than hardship.

Sheikh AbdurRasheed led this out during an interview with newsmen at a National Conference in Abuja.

He said: “The Nigeria of today is too bad. What we are buying at N200 before is N2000 now. We have scarcity of Naira and unemployment is escalating. Nigerians are not enjoying the new government at all.

“I don’t want to go personal but the Sharia Council helped the Muslim-Muslim ticket to be successful. We campaigned and supported this government until it came to power, but we are suffering.

“Some of the Ministers are siphoning and looting the treasury. I don’t want to mention any name but we have all seen and read it. Nigerians have been suffering since the last seven months when this government came to power.