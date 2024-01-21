We Would’ve Assassinated Kanu At His Hideout, But For Respect I Have For Judiciary — Buhari

Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, revealed that Buhari extended favour to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by extraditing him to Nigeria.

Adesina shared this perspective in his book, ‘Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),’ launched in Abuja last week.

He shared this insight, highlighting a meeting where Buhari discussed sparing Kanu’s life with a delegation of Igbo elders who sought his release after his detention by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Quoting Buhari’s response to the delegation under the name ‘Highly-Respected Igbo Greats,’ Adesina emphasized the government’s decision to subject Kanu to the judicial system instead of taking drastic actions.

“In the past six years, I have developed a system where I don’t interfere with the judiciary. That was why, in the case of Kanu, I said the best was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court instead of giving a terrible impression of the country from outside.

“I feel it is a favour to give him (Kanu) that opportunity. Government could have mobilised to eliminate him where he was, but we did not do that,” Adesina quoted his principal as saying.

According to Adesina, Buhari, in his response to the delegation, acknowledged the gravity of their request, stating, “The demand you have made is heavy, but I will consider it.”

Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, a First Republic Minister of Aviation, led the delegation, urging the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

At the time, he expressed the painful and pathetic situation in the East, seeking Buhari’s intervention for a solution.

He vowed that if Kanu were released to him, “he will no longer say the things he used to say.”