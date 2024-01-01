‘We’re All Tinubu’s Men, Stop Intimidating Us’ – Adebutu To Ogun APC

Ladi Adebutu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election in Ogun State, has told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from intimidating the opposition party.

Adebutu who is challenging the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC as the winner of the election in the State, lamented saying “we are all President Bola Tinubu’s men.”

Recall that in September, his petition was dismissed by Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led tribunal for lacking in merit.

At the Court of Appeal, Adebutu also lost in a two to one split judgement.

Speaking during the end of the year party organised by the PDP, held at the state party secretariat in Abeokuta at the weekend, he noted that he is hopeful of victory at the Supreme Court.

According to him, his ambition is beyond one political party, saying “we preach unity and oneness of Nigeria.”

The PDP candidate warned that the ruling party in the State should desist from intimidating opponents with the President’s name.

“This is not about one party, we have seen the governorship candidate of the LP here, Mr Shogunle, even some members of the APC joined forces with us during the last election, and that is why we have told them to stop intimidating us, we are all Tinubu’s men.

“Our own party here is a party that preaches one Nigeria and one Ogun State. We are not campaigning here today but we must still speak the truth and speak it loudly.

“Meanwhile, we shall talk when the time is right because it is my money that I am giving to people but for that man, he is spending government money, he will explain in due time,” he said.

The Secretary of the Party, Sunday Solarin, corroborated Adebutu, saying the PDP is too big a party to be intimidated by the APC.

He noted that the ruling party had been hostile toward the PDP because of the party’s matter before the Supreme Court.

Solarin was, however, optimistic of victory noting that,”The party actually won the election and that is why we are still in court and we believe quite well that the Supreme Court will set the records straight because it is a court of policy and there are a lot of policy errors we think should have given us favourable judgement at the lower courts, but we know that we are going to get the victory at the Supreme Court.”