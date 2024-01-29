“We’ve Been Begging Wike To Join Our Party” – Okocha, Rivers APC Chairman

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress caretaker committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has said that the party wants the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to join its fold.

Okocha, in an interview made by The Nation on Sunday, disclosed that he has been urging Wike through in all ways to join the APC.

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu couldn’t have won the presidential election in Rivers State without Wike’s support.

Okocha said: “I have taken to the podium and even the streets a million times to beg Wike to come to the APC.

“I have used the words, come to Macedonia and help us. We have been begging him to come to the APC.

“He is the magician and the dean of politics of Rivers State. He is the grandmaster as of today. And having defeated everybody back to back, he is the champion. How many lions can someone kill before they can be called a lion killer?

“On the claims that he is psychologically and every other thing in APC and a mole in PDP, I will say that people are entitled to their opinion. Wike has never attended any APC meetings.

“He is also not the only person from the opposition party that is in the federal cabinet. All I can say is that he got the reward for the impact he made in helping APC win the presidential election in Rivers State.”