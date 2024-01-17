What I Did To Improve My Mental Health – Kaffy Reveals

Kaffy, a stage name for Nigerian dancer Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, has revealed that she began dancing as a way to help with her mental health.

In a recent interview with Channels TV, Kaffy disclosed this information.

The dancer offered a brief overview of her childhood, stating that she had to take up dancing as a coping mechanism because of her parents’ divorce.

She added that later, at a fitness awareness event hosted at the Lagos State National Stadium, she “gave people life” by using her dancing abilities.

In her words:

“Before I even thought of dancing as a profession, I always saw it as something to help me with my mental health.

“And growing up in that average Nigerian household, you have divorced parenting. You are trying to navigate through life as a young teenager. Dancing was the art form in which I found solace. I used it as an escape to somewhere I could become something.

And when I related with others in the social environment, I found out that people needed some escape. I started exploring that at the national stadium until I found the entertainment space.”