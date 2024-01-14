What I Would Like To Change About Nigeria — Mercy Chinwo Spills

Mercy Chinwo, a gospel singer, has stated that one of the country’s most pressing issues is leadership failure.

During an interview with Sunday Scoop, she said,

“If I could, I would change the leadership in the country and end tribalism.

Nigeria has so many great resources that are being mismanaged by the leadership, and a large part of the cause of that is tribalism; both on the part of the leadership and the followers.

So, if I could change something about Nigeria in 2024, that’s what it would be.”

She went on to say that she aimed to always improve herself by consciously using growth tactics that would benefit her work and life in general.

“I intend to focus on becoming a better version of myself in every single aspect, including career, motherhood and spirituality. I will also guard my heart with all due diligence, so as to filter the information that gets through to my spirit.”

Chinwo also declared that she would be more intentional in her positive evolution, collaborate more, and create more material.