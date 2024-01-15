What I Would Wear To See Barack Obama If He Invited Me For Dinner – Tems

Famous artist Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has an excellent sense of style and has been seen on some really odd clothes.

However, Tems said that if she were to have dinner with former US President Barack Obama, she would definitely keep things simple.

In a Notjustok interview, Tems said she doesn’t mind if Obama wears jeans because he added her song “Me & U” to his playlist for 2023 years ago.

The singer said,

“If Barack Obama invited me for dinner, I think I will wear jeans. I want it to be a nice chill vibe. He’s already been a president. Why do we have to make things so formal?.”

The interview garnered attention from social media users…

See some comments,

@olajuwonlo222: “My spec, just cool and calm.”

@originalkazzy: “Goddess.”

@tinahbaby: “Ordinary jeans, but I know you’d be dressed to kill.”

@fastmakeham: “Our female Wizkid.”

@juliana05_unusual: “This girl no dey stress herself at all, she’s so calm.”

@zoeymichael: “I would wear jeans too, with a pair of sneakers. It’s a comfy feeling, rather than dressing all professional and uncomfortable.

