“Who Will Marry You?” – Erica Nlewedim Queries Men Boasting About Their High Body Count

Well-known reality actress Erica Nlewedim has questioned men who brag about their large number of body counts and chastised them for not thinking about who they would marry.

Taking to Twitter, she commented on how some men seem to take great pride in the number of body counts they have.

The influencer and model questioned who these types of men would expect to marry them.

Erica continued by saying that these men would still be the ones to make some ladies feel ashamed.

In her words…

“It’s so funny how men are actually boasting about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride who will marry you? And you also have the guts to shame women 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣”

READ MORE: Ini Edo Deletes Her Birthday Wishes To IK Ogbonna Amid Fresh Dating Rumour

See some reactions…

@Nenye_luv remarked: “The standard is for women only 😂”

@nkamwebonera commented: “Erica, my heart can’t take you being dragged on this app all the time. Leave these shameless people alone 🤲”

@mickytob78 said: “A key that open many locks is called a Master key.. But a lock that can be opened by any key is a useless lock.. So being a Master key is a thing of pride😊😊”

Erica replied: “You being the lock that can be opened by any key 👍 keep it up”

@nkamwebonera said: “Erica, my heart can’t take you being dragged on this app all the time. Leave these shameless people alone 🤲”

SEE POST: