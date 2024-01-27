“Why It’s Important To Cohabitate Before Marriage” – Simi

Simisola Kosoko, often known as Simi, a Nigerian Afrobeat artist, has stated why couples should cohabit before tying the knot.

The mother of one revealed this on the newest episode of the Tea With Tay Podcast, where she explained why she is supporting it.

Using herself as an example, Simi disclosed that she lived with her husband, Adekunle Gold before they got married.

Living together with a partner, in her opinion, allows people to get to know each other better before deciding to be married.

She continued by saying that if you don’t spend time with your partners, you can never know their behaviour.

In her words,

“I used to go over to Adekunle Gold’s place for us to spend time together.

“I am of the opinion that… Maybe I shouldn’t share this opinion because I feel like religious people might not agree with me. I personally think that people who want to get married should live together for a little bit before they do that. Because I don’t think you really know someone that you’re going to marry until you cohabit. The way someone is when they are outside in their best behavior is different from how they are when they are cranky and they haven’t eaten or when they wake up in the morning or when they are snoring.

“When you live with someone you know all the sides to them, that is when you really know if you can do forever with them. Millions of people have gotten married without living together. But I personally think it’s a good idea to cohabit before marriage. It doesn’t have to be for long.”