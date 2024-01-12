Why We’re Against ‘No Gree For Anybody’ Slogan – Nigeria Police React As Lawyers Fault Caution

The Nigeria Police Force, on Thursday night, explained why it kicked against the use of the viral 2024 slogan, ‘No Gree For Anybody.’

The slogan simply means ‘do not tolerate any form of nonsense from anybody’ or ‘do not allow yourself to be bullied by anyone.’

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, had during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, warned against the use of the slogan, citing violence against police officers.

His warning was, however, vehemently opposed by netizens, who further spread the slogan, saying no one can stop them.

Reacting further via X, the Force spokesperson explained that the “Police are in the best position to advise and educate Nigerians on possible early warning signs of an impending danger as a civil and people-oriented institution.’

Adejobi warned that the slogan should not be used to attack security operatives while discharging their duties.

“Do not take the 2024 slogan for granted. Do not abuse the slogan and capitalise on it to be attacking security operatives while discharging their duties.

“Be reasonable with the slogan, sue for, and embrace peace anywhere you find yourself, even at home. It is well with our dear country”, he posted.

Although the origin of the slogan cannot be traced, Nigerians particularly youths have adopted it as motivation to succeed in the new year.

Meanwhile some lawyers, yesterday, faulted the warning by the Nigeria Police that the use of the 2024 slogan was capable of instigating crisis.

Former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani, cautioned that while the Police have the right to ensure peace in the country, it should not become a ground to infringe on the rights of the citizens to express themselves.

He said: “The security agencies are there to maintain law and order, so, if the Police say that they have carried out an intel which suggests that the slogan is capable of causing crisis in the country, they have a right to prevent it. In doing that, there must, however, be a balance. If people are expressing themselves without ulterior motives or the expression degenerating into a security threat, it will be wrong to infringe on people’s right to express themselves.

“I think the slogan is just a motivation for people and generates the right spirit in them to do the right thing and stand against any form of intimidation or oppression and also improve their lives. As far as that is the case, it will be wrong for the Police to stop people from expressing themselves. What is important is peace and the Police has the right to ensure peace in the country. If there is no peace in the country, investor cannot come in so we must all ensure that there is peace in the country.”

Executive Director of Cadrell Advocacy Centre, Evans Ufeli, posited that the Police warning was unnecessary, saying the security agency clearly misunderstood the slogan.

He said: “The Police warning is unnecessary because the expression is not inciting. It is just a cultural expressing and does not input violence. I believe they have not really done a good research on the slogan. If you ask the youths and the millennials, they will tell you that it is a positive expression they have adopted to achieve their set goals for the year.

“While some say they ‘No go agree’ for hunger and poverty, others say I no agree for oppression and intimidation around me. The society is dynamic and the Police should know that every season comes with a slang or expression. Since the expression gained traction, has there be any violence anywhere? The answer is no.”

Human rights activist, Femi Falana, described the warning as laughable, saying that the Police has no power to ban the expression which he said constitutes no threat to law and order.

“I no gree for anybody is an expression of antiquity and the Police cannot stop or criminalise it. When President Bola Tinubu came to Lagos recently, Nigerians expressed their feeling to him that there is hunger in the land. That is a form of ‘I no go gree’. The expression does not in any way constitute a threat to law and order. Nobody can be charged to court for using that expression and, if the Police feel differently, they should refer us to the portion of the law that criminalises such ancient expression,” he said.