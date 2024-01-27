“Why Would You Call King Sunny Ade Uncle?” – Moviemaker Sam Olatunji Berates Ayra Starr Over Apology

Samuel Olatunji, a Nigerian filmmaker better known by his stage name Sam Olatunji, has taken aim at singer Ayra Starr for her apologies to the legendary performer, King Sunny Ade.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reported few hours ago that Ayra Starr was dragged online over her disrespect to King Sunny Ade at the Heineken Afrozons Pre-Grammy Party on Friday night.

In the widely shared video, Ayra Starr ignored Burna Boy’s mother while embracing a woman seated next to her in her unusually skimpy attire, she continued by stepping up to shake hands with KSA.

After receiving condemnation for her rude actions, Ayra Starr turned to Twitter to sincerely apologise, referring to him as her uncle and providing an explanation of her own.

The singer explained that she cannot be disrespectful to her elders since she is a proper Yoruba girl.

Reacting to it, Sam Olatunji slammed her for referring to him as her uncle.

“Why would Ayra Starr refer to King Sunny Ade as ‘Uncle’ nau?”.

In defence, actress Yvonne Jegede stated it’s likely she doesn’t know who he was. she wrote,

“No way. She definitely didn’t know who he is”.

Sam Olatunji replied, “Believe me that’s my conclusion too”.

