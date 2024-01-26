Wike Not Ready For Peace In Rivers, Disobeying Tinubu’s Order – Clark

Convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, on Thursday, posited that the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is not ready for peace in the political crisis rocking the State.

In a Thursday statement in Abuja, the Ijaw leader again urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sanction Wike and call him to order so as to allow the elected Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to govern Rivers peacefully.

The elder statesman said, “The continuous activities of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike, are clear indications that he is not ready for peace in Rivers State.

“He has been to Rivers State a number of times, where he brags, making inciting and provocative statements.

“For instance, on Saturday 6th January, 2024, in Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, when he went to visit Hon. Victor Giadom, he reminded his audience that he is still in-charge of the State. How? Can there be two Governors in a State at the same time?

“All of Nyesom Wike’s actions, is no doubt a clear case of disobedience to Mr. President’s authority.

“Let the truth be told to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Wike is not ready for any form of peace.

“Therefore, I call on the President, once again, to sanction Mr. Wike and call him to order to allow the elected Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, whom he, Nyesom Wike, claimed he made to govern Rivers State peacefully.”

Over the past few months, there has been a crisis in Rivers as a result of the fracas between Fubara and Wike, Minister of the FCT.

In the wake of the crisis, the Rivers House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara but his loyalists kicked against the moves.

Thereafter, 27 lawmakers believed to be loyal to Wike defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Subsequently, Edison Ehie, factional speaker of the Rivers assembly, declared the seats of the lawmakers who defected to the APC, vacant.

On December 18 2023, Fubara and Wike agreed to end the political feud between them following Tinubu’s intervention.

According to the resolutions reached at the end of their meeting with Tinubu, all parties to the crisis in Rivers agreed that all matters instituted in courts should “immediately” be withdrawn.

In the eight-point resolution signed by Fubara, Wike, and other Rivers stakeholders, it was agreed that all impeachment proceedings against the Governor should be dropped.

They also agreed that Martin Amaewhule should be recognised as the speaker while the 27 lawmakers who defected should be taken back as members of the assembly.

Following the agreement, Wike in a visit to Victor Giadom, a chieftain of the APC, in Bera, Gokana LGA of Rivers, said the individual who wields political control in Rivers would be known at the appropriate time.

Firing up the political crisis, Wike said the person “in charge” of the State’s political structure would be unveiled soon.