Woman Shot Dead After Being Caught In Police Crossfire With Abductors Of Lagos PDP Chair

Woman identified as Bilikisu Kazeem has passed on following a bullet wound sustained during a gun battle between the Police and kidnappers on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Kazeem, 37, according to the Ogun State Police Command was in the cross fire as operatives were rescuing hostages abducted from the highway.

This was as kidnappers abducted Philip Aivoji, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, and some members of the Party along the expressway.

Omolola Odutola, Ogun police spokesperson, said their intervention aided the release of nine out of 10 victims while only the PDP Chairman remained in captivity.

“A White Mazda Bus registered as LSR 288 XE was slightly damaged, while Eunice Afolake Osalusi “f”, Erinfolami Samuel “m”, Obafemi Da Altantra “m” and Adeyinka Mathew sustained non-life threatening bullet injuries in their escape attempts. They are recuperating and stable in hospital.

“Sadly, one Bilikisu Kazeem “f” aged 37 years, gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital. Her remains was immediately collected by her relatives who were conveying her to the hospital, declining any autopsy examination from the police,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Odutola added that “one AK47 Magazine containing 28 live ammunition believed to belong to the hoodlums” was recovered while “handsets, car key, were handed over to respective owners.”

Tactical commanders, alongside other security agencies, she noted, have been mobilised to ensure that Aivoji is rescued unhurt.