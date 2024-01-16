‘Worsening Poverty, Hunger Escalating Nation’s Insecurity’ — Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, attributed the rising insecurity in the country to worsening poverty and hunger.

Atiku, in a post via X, condemned the recent killings of Nabeeha, one of the six sisters abducted in Abuja; Folorunsho Ariyo and another kidnap victim.

While describing the incidents as sad, he called on the Federal Government to “address the dire security situation” in the country.

“The escalating violence and lawlessness in our nation deeply distresses me as bandits and kidnappers continue their reign of terror unchecked.

“Our youths and innocent citizens are being murdered daily. Just last Saturday, we lost Nabeeha to her captors. Yesterday, the tragedy deepened with the murder of more victims, including Folorunsho Ariyo, a 13-year-old student.

“Folorunsho was one of ten people kidnapped from Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on January 7th, 2024.

“It is obvious that the worsening poverty and hunger in the land is escalating the level of kidnapping and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in Abuja, the federal capital.

“When the government fails to fulfil its constitutional obligations of protecting the lives and property of citizens, it is an invitation to kidnappers and other criminal elements to have a free rein visiting houses and hotels in and around the capital city, kidnapping citizens without resistance. This is a sad development.

“It is imperative that the authorities address this dire security situation urgently to regain the trust of the Nigerian people.

“While I mourn with the deceased families, I pray to the Almighty to comfort them, grant the dead eternal peace and protect our nation.”