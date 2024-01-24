Writer Who Accused Rhodes-Vivour’s Wife Of Withholding Over Eight Months Salary Confirms Payment

Popular Nigerian poet and writer, Chike Jones, who raised concerns about non-payment of his salary by Ify Rhodes-Vivour, wife of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos State, has confirmed the payment of the outstanding.

Jones, who worked as a writer and social media manager for Afroscientric.com, a project owned by Ify Rhodes-Vivour, had earlier alleged that he was owed for over eight months.

Chike shared screenshots via X, showing delays in payments, stating that delays began in 2019.

He wrote in part, “Sometimes I think in 2019, I started working for #IfyAniebo as several things including a writer and social media manager on this project -#afroscientric

“Not long after, I realised that getting paid on time was a problem. The salary was delayed sometimes for months. If you look at the dates in the screenshots below, you’ll see me asking for payments well after the end of the month. I didn’t consider it a big issue.”

Chike posted that In May 2020, Ify complained about his performance and decided to pay only a portion of his salary for a particular month, which he eventually received months later.

According to him, in January 2021, Ify secured a project from Nature (the journal) and appointed him a project manager, promising a separate payment from his monthly salary of N80,000.

Jones claimed to have contributed significantly to the project, handling invoicing, website design, and leading meetings.

However, when the project concluded, Chike faced challenges as Ify allegedly reneged on their agreement regarding separate payments.

Chike insisted on the agreed terms and provided a breakdown, prompting Ify to promise a bonus for his work during the project.

Despite continuous follow-ups from December 2021 to May 2022, Chike alleged that he did not receive the owed payment.

Chike also said that in May 2022, when he reached out again, Ify accused him of bombarding her and stated she would not pay.

Ify, he said, asserted her superiority, stating she was a bridge he dared not burn, implying that she considered herself above him and that nothing would happen even if he pursued further action.

Reacting to this, Ify Aniebo wrote, “I am aware of the statements made by a former staff engaged in rendering services to Afroscientric. Rest assured, I take this matter seriously and I’m actively addressing it to ensure a timely resolution.

“It’s important to note that the recent tweets do not accurately reflect my character and the reputation I’ve worked hard to cultivate over the years.”

In a later update on the matter on Tuesday Jones, said Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, reached out to him and paid the debt.

He wrote, “Someone I know who also knows #GRVlagos reached out and arranged a call a few minutes ago. On the call was GRV, his media manager, myself, and the mediator.

“The media manager started by apologising. Then #GRVlagos came on and said he wanted the matter resolved and he would pay the money before today ends. I said no problem, but I asked #GRVlagos why #IfyAniebo refused to pay me. The reason given was: She felt unhappy with the work I had done.

“I made it clear that it was both a lie and a wicked thing to say, and there the matter closed. I will be expecting my payment as promised, and once I receive it, I will update this thread with a screenshot.

“Thanks to everyone, friends, strangers, and acquaintances for raising your voice. When you need help, I hope people will raise their voice for you too.”

Giving further update, Jones wrote, “I have received payment from #GRVlagos. Screenshot here.

“A final update on this. I have been paid by #GRVlagos. I appreciate him stepping up in a difficult situation. The debt is paid. Ozoemena.”