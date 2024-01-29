“Yahoo Boys Kill Women Who Want Men With Overnight Success” – Reno Omokri

Controversial Nigeria socio-political analyst, Reno Omokri has revealed why internet fraudsters, popularly know as ‘Yahoo boys’ are using ladies for money rituals.

Reno, in a post via his X handle, disclosed that many women are not ready to grow together with guys, but rather want to live expensive life in big places.

The former presidential aide added that most Nigeria richest men today had once lived in local areas before moving to luxury apartments.

He said: “You say you can’t date a man that lives in Surulere and can only date someone who lives on Banana Island.

READ MORE: Marrying A Woman Who Sees Her Family As Your Financial Responsibility Is Your Path To Poverty – Reno Omokri Warns Men

“Please research this. Dangote lived in Surulere from 1979 to 1983.

“Today, he is richer than all the men who lived on the Island in that same time frame. Men grow. Give them a chance if you see that they have potential.

“Progress is a process. The reason why a lot of useless Yahoo boys are killing women like you is because you want men with overnight success. But true wealth comes over time.

“Mike Adenuga was once a taxi driver. Now, he drives the economy. Grow with a man who loves you, or you may groan with a man who loves money.”