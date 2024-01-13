Yemi Alade Replies Overzealous Fan Who Asserted She’s Better Than Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade, a Nigerian Afrobeats musician, has responded to a fan who made similarities between her and fellow music icon Tiwa Savage, saying she’s superior to her.

The two singers are Nigeria’s most well-known female music superstars.

Despite their success, there has been talk of a rivalry, at least among their fan communities.

In response, Yemi Alade appeared to downplay any idea of a sour rivalry when she warned a passionate supporter on platform X (previously Twitter) not to disparage her Nigerian competitor.

The situation started when the self-described Mama Africa uploaded a video clip with the statement, “Africa, our time is NOW!!” She was scheduled to play at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

In response to a fan with the username @ThatNigerianlad comment on the post with a derogatory remark aimed at Tiwa Savage, stating, “U better than tiwa.”

The X user’s comment was quickly disregarded by Yemi Alade, who claimed,

“Comparison is the thief of Joy. We’re both winning…. celebrate and support us all.”

See screenshots…