Yemi Alade Set To Perform At AFCON Opening Ceremony

Yemi Alade, a well-known Nigerian highlife and afropop artist, will perform at the AFCON 2023 opening ceremony.

On January 11, 2023, the singer announced it on her official Twitter account, calling it a “dream come true.”

The 2023 AFCON competition, which will be held in Cote d’Ivoire, begins on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Alade revealed that she had always wished to perform in front of a large audience in a football stadium while stressing the importance of prayer.

Alade wrote; “I can’t buttress the importance of prayer and speaking into existence your heart desires. Since 2016, I have desired to perform at the stadium for football ceremonies surrounded by 100’s of dancers and millions of people.

A lot of calls came in almost every year when football championship preparations were made, but none was favourable. I never said this, but at some point I started feeling like my team was chasing them away 🤣, but something told me to let them do their job.

7 years after, I’m performing at AFCON. It’s indeed and honour, a dream come true ❤️ and it’s just the beginning!!God bless my team and most especially Jehovah ;the captain of my ship that never fails.

Keep praying & working towards your goal. NA WHO STOP E DEY STOP FOR!! Na mouth wey dey open dey chop!!!”

See the post: