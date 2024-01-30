“Yes, My Daughter Works At CBN, But I Spoke Truth Against Moving Offices To Lagos” – Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume, has said that his rejection of the proposed relocation of the headquarters of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and some departments in the Central Bank of Nigeria to Lagos is not personal.

Recall that the lawmaker had earlier said that there would be political consequences for moving FAAN head office and some offices of the CBN to Nigeria’s commercial centre.

Speaking with The Cable on Monday, the Senator, insisted that his reactions were borne out of patriotism for the country.

Ndume admitted that although he has a child who works in the CBN, that did not stop him from expressing his views on the relocation.

He said: “Even if my ward is working in CBN, is she the only person that is going to be transferred to Lagos? There are hundreds of people who plan to move to Lagos.

“Is it necessary at this time to relocate some of these departments and agencies of government back to Lagos. Why was the capital moved from Lagos to Abuja? Was it not because of congestion, because of inconveniences, or because of inefficiencies?

“Coming to the political issue, yes, it must have consequences because when Tinubu was elected, he was not appointed, he was elected.

“Then even if I have a ward there, my daughter or my son or whatever, which I do, I should not say anything if I see something wrong going on; I should not speak because my daughter is there; that does not work.

“You see, somebody has to stand up to speak the truth. That is what I am trying to do.

“Haven’t you seen the reaction from the Katsina elders? Northerners generally are against this move. Is it not true that he will seek the votes of northerners in 2027?