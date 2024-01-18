You Can’t Solve Nigeria’s Problem With Military Solution – Agbakoba Warns Tinubu

Popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against using military approach to resolve irregular warfare in the country.

Agbakoba, while addressing newsmen on Monday, in Lagos, told Tinubu to ensure he creates a process of fostering peace across the nation.

The legal icon disclosed that the challenges confronting Nigeria are not insurmountable, and urged the Nigerian leader to bring in people who would give the nation peace.

He said: “We cannot resolve our problem using a military solution. You don’t use military solutions for irregular warfare. We must find a way to resolve our problem.

“We need to have a process to create peace. There’s a need to bring key people that would give us peace.

“Nigeria’s challenges may seem daunting, but they are not insurmountable.

“If all these government issues are implemented in the short term, we are likely to continue to feel the pain, but the long-term results will continue to show.

“The Tinubu government has a unique opportunity to articulate and drive an uncommon agenda for development.”