“You Wan Use The Fight Take Japa From Nigeria Abi?” – Niki Tall Replies VeryDarkMan

Self-described Canadian heavyweight fighter, Niki Tall, has replied Online personality VeryDarkMan, following a recent boxing bout challenge.

Recall few days ago, a video had gone viral capturing Niki Tall challenging VeryDarkMan to a celebrity boxing match, amid the fight between Portable and Charles Okocha.

Hours after the video surfaced online, VeryDarkMan replied him, saying he accept the challenge but he would love the fight to take place in Canada and also the money for the fight be increased to $100,000.

READ MORE: Congregation Distracted As Davido, Israel DMW, Others Attend Crossover Service

In a new released footage, Niki Tall has in turn replied him, describing his request as an opportunity to flee from the country.

“VeryDarkMan now I know say you be VeryWiseMan too, I see what you’re trying here, how you wan take use the fight take style Japa the country abi, plus the $100,000 you’re asking for now is almost you’re saying you don’t want to fight, plus our own fellow friend Tunde Ednut he recently just said to get Canadian visa it takes 6months which is a long time, 6 months earlier nobody knew you and maybe 6 month down the line which I don’t hope for you nobody go know you again” He said in part.

SEE VIDEO: