Young Duu Hints On Collaborating With Portable, Sparks Reconciliation Rumour

Young Duu, an upcoming singer and former signee of Zeh Nation, has ignited rumours of reconciliation with his former boss, Portable.

Speaking to his followers after a recent social media video went viral, Young Duu said he would want to collaborate with Portable on a new song.

He continued by asking for donations from his followers, which he disclosed would support his musical partnership with Portable.

READ MORE: Toolz Takes Aim At Critics Of Warri Pikin Over Weight Loss

However, this proposal astonished many netizens, particularly given Portable and Young Duu’s deteriorating relationship since 2023.

“Let’s go and beg Portable, say we no fight again this year, tell Portable say e don go, make una bring money, me and Portable we wan do project, I want make me and Portable do project, so make una support us with money” he said in part.

Watch video below…