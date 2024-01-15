“Your Plan To Transfer Departments To Lagos Is Political” – HURIWA Slams CBN Gov

Popular civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, has condemned the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to transfer some departments of the apex bank to Lagos.

It was gathered that the group insisted that the decision was political and reeked of petty politics.

HURIWA argued that it makes no logical sense to say that the attempt to decongest the Abuja headquarters of the CBN was a reason for transferring departments to Lagos.

The group shared their objection in a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Monday.

The statement reads: “We think Mr. Cardoso, the Lagos man may be seeing his designation as governor just like that of elected political office of a governor which is why he is trying to experiment with the unethical practice of some governors in some states who upon getting inaugurated, decide in a thoughtless and whimsical manner to relocate long established state owned universities from where they were originally located to their own side of the state as if to say the state is their personal property.

“The decision or plot to relocate departments of CBN to Lagos is politically motivated and must never be allowed to happen or else we will wake up one morning to hear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has moved the state house back to Lagos which by law stopped being the Federal capital territory the moment Abuja became the FCT by the General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida military regime in the early 1990s.

“This ethnic agenda by the Lagos born CBN Governor must be aborted and the CBN is a banking regulator of all of Nigeria and not for banks domiciled in Lagos only.”