Your Private Visit To France Shows Lack Of Empathy – Kenneth Okonkwo Slams Tinubu

Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has knocked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his private visit to Paris, France.

Recall that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed on Wednesday that Tinubu would be going on a private visit.

However, Kenneth, while reacting to the report via a post shared on X, berated the presidential media aides for poor communication skills and not being honest.

He said Tinubu’s media aides should have been open regarding his health, insisting that the president had gone for a medical check-up.

He said: “The President and his information managers are not helping themselves. Why not tell Nigerians that he’s sick and has gone for a medical check up, and everyone will bear with a sick person.

“Painting him as a President who embarks on a private visit when his country is burning is painting him as a President who is incompetent and lacks empathy.

“You can never get it wrong with being honest. Any President that is misinformable is unknowledgeable. Simply put, he is incompetent and lacks capacity.”