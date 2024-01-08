Yul Edochie Appreciates Father For Celebrating Him Uniquely On His Birthday

Yul Edochie, a politician and Nollywood actor, couldn’t help but express gratitude to his father, Pete Edochie, for making his birthday special.

Pete’s simple note to his child, who turned a year older on January 7, prompted a variety of replies.

Yul has now taken to his social media timeline to publish a delightful video of his father organising a mini-birthday celebration party on his behalf, seemingly in response to his criticism.

Pete could be seen in the footage enjoying a live performance by an Ogene music ensemble singing several songs in honour of Yul.

READ MORE: Sosoberekon Involved In Horrifying Car Accident

Appreciating his dad, Yul wrote in a caption: “When your father celebrates you this way, what more can you ask for? The Lion of Africa. @peteedochie Thank you, Dad. To my Gee who made it happen, @johnpaulnwanganga1thank you bro. May celebration never seize in your life.”

SEE POST: