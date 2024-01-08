Yvonne Jegede Showers Praise On Son Following Her Crashed Marriage

Nollywood actress and producer Yvonne Jegede has plenty of reasons to be thankful for her kid, even in spite of her failed marriage.

On her Instagram profile, the mother posted pictures of herself and her son while reflecting on what her life may have been like if she hadn’t given birth before her marriage collapsed.

She claimed she would have committed suicide if God hadn’t gifted her with a son.

READ MORE: A Tribe Called Judah: Funke Akindele Acknowledges Nigerians, Ghanaians For Helping Her Make History

In a message to her son, she stated that he makes her life complete and makes her happy.

“I don’t know what my life would have been without you. Imagine say I no get pikin before the yeye thing scatter. Hmmmm, I for don kee myself. @xavierjegede you make my life complete. You make me happy. I love you die”.

SEE POST: