2024 Grammy Award: Davido Reacts After Losing 3 Nomination

Davido Adeleke, a well-known Afrobeat performer, has reacted after losing all three Grammy Award nominations at the 2024 ceremony.

The singer had three nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards: “Timeless” for greatest Global Music Album, “Feel” for Best Global Music Performance, and “Unavailable” for Best African Music Performance, which was his greatest chance to win his first Grammy.

The vocalist, however, was not successful in any of the three categories; instead, Tyla, a South African, won Best African Music Performance; Shakti, an Indian, won Best Global Music Album; and Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, an American director, won Best Global Music Performance.

Davido took to his Instagram story to congratulate his co-nominee Tyla for winning the award category for Best African Music performance, which he was also nominated for.

He penned down a simple message, stating that Tyla’s win was is a big one for Africa, and that she should keep soaring.

He wrote, “Congratulations on your win @Tyllaaaaaaa! Big One for Africa! Keep soaring! 🔥⭐️.”

SEE POST: