65-Year-Old Pastor Defiles Nine-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

A 65-year-old clergyman, identified as Timothy Adedibu, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the horrible development happened on February 15, after the uncle of the survivor raised the alarm over the incident.

The suspect, who was believed to be the leader of a church in the community, reportedly lured the minor into his apartment at some point and had carnal knowledge of her.

READ MORE: “Victim’s Mother Didn’t Show Up” – Police On Why Costumier Who Raped 10-Year-Old Girl On Set Was Released

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Sunday, the state police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said that the pastor had been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

She said: “The pastor has been arrested. The family was issued forms to allow the survivor to have a medical examination and treatment. All the parties will be transferred to the headquarters for further investigation.”A 65-year-old clergyman, identified as Timothy Adedibu, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.