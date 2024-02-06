Abducted Wife Of Slain Kwara Monarch Regains Freedom

The wife of the murdered Olukoro of Koro Ekiti in Kwara State, General Segun Aremu-Cole (retd), who was kidnapped earlier this month with two others have regained their freedom.

They were said to have been released late on Monday, according to National Pilot.

The Asiwaju of Koro, Chief Samuel Ayo Bola said: “The news just received from home confirms that Olori and the girl have been released and have returned to Koro about 30 minutes ago.”

READ ALSO: Children Watched As Kidnappers Burnt Ekiti School Bus Driver Alive – Parent Laments

The monarch was killed by the gunmen at the palace as he prepared to have his dinner on February 1, at about 9 pm.

After killing the traditional ruler, they took his wife and two others in the palace with them.

The abductors had demanded a N100 million ransom, which was reduced to N40 million.