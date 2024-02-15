ABSU Lecturer Proposes To Student In Classroom On Valentine’s Day

Anucha Wisdom, a lecturer of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, on Wednesday, proposed to a student in her classroom.

The lover is said to be a student in the Optometry Deparment of the University.

The academic, on Valentine’s day, made the lady emotional as he knelt before her with a ring in hand amid cheers from the students present at the scene.

Video sighted on social media showed the lady struggling to control her emotions in reaction to the proposal.

Having stretched her hand for the ring, the heartwarming moment sent the students into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, mixed reactions trailed the proposal as some netizens hailed the lecturer-student relationship, while others faulted it.

One Possible Nwaohamuo on Facebook who posted pictures from the event and wrote, “What a memorable Valentine’s Day! My boss, Anucha Wisdom, proposed to his fiancee!

“Note he didn’t just find love outside his terrine but inside his territory! Lecturer and student love! Congratulations boss. Let the count down begin.

“But imagine how optometry babe make my boss kneel down! Ije kena ndi kwa Ike oh!”

Another Facebook user, Noble Ugo Anucha, wrote, “Hearty Congrats Dedem Anucha Wisdom. Dee Law and Daa Ngo is happily happy about this move. We have a wedding to plan. It is all to the glory Of God.”

Chukwura Chekwubechukwu said: “One of my lecturers then got married to my course mate…. Shaaaa if he knelt down , not before us. Boom after graduation we saw invitation card.”

Meek Stizz said: “My pikin no go marry lecturer. “Congrats to them I wish them well.”

Roberto J Nok said: “Make him finish go collect him query there are somethings one need to use his his head to think before venturing into doing. As a lecturer in the same school this is completely wrong.”

Joy Philip said: “Something wey other lecturers dey hide dey do, e reach him turn him make am national affair. What happened to waiting until she graduates? Student/Teacher affair is ethically wrong even though they’re adults. Make him sha pray make them no sack am or query am. Cos he just gave them evidence that he’s been sleeping with his student.”

Mstr Smeev said: “I no trust this girl. Why she no open mouth, then put two hands for chest?”