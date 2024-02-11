Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, Five Others Die In Helicopter Crash

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, is dead.

Wigwe died following a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America, according to the The Will.

There are reports that his wife and son were also onboard the ill-fated helicopter.

Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group PLC, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, is also reported to be among the victims of the fatal crash

New York Times reports that no survivors have been located as of Saturday morning.

Daily Mail also reports that six people were feared dead after the horrific crash, marking the State’s second fatal accident in under a week.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said that the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed at around 10 p.m. local time on Friday near Nipton, an unincorporated community, on the edge of the Mojave Desert, about 60 miles south of Las Vegas in eastern San Bernardino County.

It was unclear on Saturday morning where the helicopter departed from and where it was heade

“We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m. The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Access Holdings, owners of Access Bank, are yet to confirm Wigwe’s death as of the time of this report.