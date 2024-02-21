AEDC Debt: Tinubu Orders Payment Of Aso Villa Electricity Bill

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, directed immediate settlement of outstanding electricity bill due to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Recall that the company issued a 10-day notice to 86 government Ministry, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) to pay up N47.1 billion electricity debt or risk disconnection.

According to the notice, the presidential villa owes an electricity bill of N923.87 million.

However, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, “contrary to the AEDC’s initial claim of N923million debt in paid advertorial in newspapers, the State House outstanding bill is N342, 352, 217.46.”

The outstanding bill, as disclosed by Onanuga, is contained in a letter by the “management of AEDC to the State House Permanent Secretary dated February 14, 2024.”

“Having reconciled the position to the satisfaction of both parties, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given assurance that the debt will be paid to AEDC before the end of this week.

“Following the example of the Presidency, Chief of Staff also urged other MDAs to reconcile their accounts with AEDC and pay their electricity bills,” Onanuga added.