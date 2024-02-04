AFCON 2023: NFF Splashes $12,500 On Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation, paid the winning bonus for the victory over Indomitable Lions of Cameroon due to players and officials of the Super Eagles.

Recall that the Jose Peseiro’s side, on Friday, defeated Angola 1-0 in the quarter-final of the 2023 African Nations Cup to book a Semifinal clash with Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

The camp of the Nigerian football team bubbled as the players received alert of $12,500 for the team’s victory in the Second Round.

According to ScoreNigeria, some of the players have received payment alert of $12,500 for the team’s 2-0 win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the AFCON Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the team also expect a backlog of unpaid bonuses and allowances running as far back as 2021 to be cleared soon.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Nigeria, South Africa, Cote D’Ivoire and DR Congo are the four countries at the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 African Nations Cup.

The three times champions will meet the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the Semi-final stage, slated to be played on the 7th of February, 2024.