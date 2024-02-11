AFCON Final: Ex Liverpool Forward Predicts Nigeria Win Over Ivory Coast (Video)

Former England footballer, Daniel Sturridge left many football fans stunned ahead of Africa Cup of Nations final, between Super Eagles and Ivory Coast.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the ex- Liverpool forward, was spotted in a 1:16 video clip of him, doing a medley of different African songs before the final match between Nigeria and the host Nation.

In the video, Sturridge paid tributes to Nigerian players, such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey.

He also hailed some Ivory Coast players, like Sebastien Haller, Simon Adingra, Franck Kessie and Seko Fofana.

However, at the end of the viral clip, Sturridge gave his thoughts about who he believed would win the 2023 AFCON.

He noted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will come out victorious.

Meanwhile, Jose Pesiero will be leading Nigeria to their fourth AFCON’s tittle after late Coach Stephen Keshi did in 2013.