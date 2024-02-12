AFCON FINAL: “Moment Pastor Yul Prophesied, I Knew We Were Gonna Lose” – Sarah Martins

Sarah Martins, a Nollywood actress, has reacted to actor Yul Edochie’s failed prophecy on the Super Eagles.

Hours before the match, Yul had predicted that it would favor Nigerians as he revealed that the game would not get to a penalty shoot-out, He further declared that Nigerians will comfortably defeat Ivory Coast.

His wife’s former best friend and colleague, Sarah Martins, was among the many online users who cruelly tormented him following his failed prophecy

Taking to her Instagram page, she stated that she knew Super Eagles were going to lose, the moment Yul Edochie prophesied.

She wrote,

“The moment pastor Yul prophesied, I knew we were gonna lose.

The only opportunity he had to prove that indeed God called him”.

She captioned,

“If he held back his prophecy we for win.

Orishirishi”.

