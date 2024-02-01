AFCON: Super Eagles Receive $30,000 Group Stage Match Bonus

Barely few hours before Angola clash, the Nigeria’s Super Eagles have reportedly pocketed a sum of $30,000 each for getting past the group stage of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Recall that Jose Peseiro’s side finished second in Group A behind the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea.

However, previous arrangement, according to SCORE Nigeria, was for each player to be paid a $5,000-a-match bonus to the final.

READ MORE: AFCON: “Super Eagles’ Victory Over Cameroon Shows Power Of Unity In Nigeria” – Musa

The team will get an additional bonus for the Round of 16 victory against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro’s side will take on the Black Antelopes of Angola in a quarter-final fixture at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, on Friday.