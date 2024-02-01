AFCON: “Super Eagles Will Do The Talking On The Field” – Omeruo

Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo, has said that the team has little or no time for talks and will prefer to do the talking on the turf of the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny against Angola in the quarter-final of the 34th edition in Abidjan on Friday.

Omeruo, on Wednesday, during a media briefing, said: “We have absolutely no need to go into back-and-forth chatter with any team.

“The Super Eagles are in Cote d’Ivoire for serious business. We have not played Angola for a long time but I remember we played them in 2012 in a friendly and it ended in a draw. I have also read of how previous encounters between the two countries have been quite close.

“There is no possibility of Friday’s match ending in a draw; a winner must emerge. So much talk has been going on. Our collective resolve is to do the talking on the pitch. The Nigeria Spirit trumps all.”

“We drew our first match (against Equatorial Guinea) and many people concluded that we are not here to compete strongly for the trophy. They have since admitted that we may be up to something after we defeated Cote d’Ivoire, and then Cameroon. We must continue to work hard, believe in ourselves and put in a solid shift each day and time we get onto the field.”