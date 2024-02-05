AFCON: Teni Charges Super Eagles To Beat South Africa Amid Grammy Loss

Teni, a Nigerian pop musician, has called on the Super Eagles to defeat South Africa in the 2023 African Cup of Nations semi-finals to avenge Nigeria’s dismal outing at the 2024 Grammys.

Recall at the 66th Grammy Awards, Tyla, a South African singer, took home the Best African Music Performance award for her song “Water.” Davido, Burnaboy, Asake, and Ayra Starr, four Nigerian singers nominated in the same category were defeated by her.

Teni expressed her displeasure by urging Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and others to make the Bafana Bafana pay a heavy price for it in a video message posted on her Instagram page.

READ MORE: “Better Luck Next Time” – Cynthia Morgan Tells Davido After Losing All Three Grammy Nominations

In her words,

“Grammy there’s a problem. We have many parties. You have killed our groove.

“South Africa, Tyla’s ‘Water.’ Alright. [Victor] Osimhen, over to you. [Ademola] Lookman, over to you. South Africa, you will dance Amapiano after your AFCON defeat. You killed my groove. Grammy why?”

SEE POST: