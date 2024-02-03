AFCON2023: Super Eagles Dedicate Victory Over Angola To Samuel Okwaraji

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dedicated their 1-0 win over Angola in the 2023 AFCON quarter-final round to the late Samuel Okwaraji.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Okwaraji, a Nigerian international, slumped and died while playing in a 1989 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos.

In celebration of their victory against the Black Sable antelopes at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, the team wrote on its X handle that the triumph was in memory of the late legend.

The statement reads: “Today’s victory over Angola is a poignant reminder of the adamant spirit of Nigerian football.

“As we celebrate this triumph, we also honor the memory of the Late Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, who tragically left us while playing against Angola 35 years ago.

“His passion for the game and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Samuel Okwaraji, your legacy lives on.”

Meanwhile, Jose Peseiro’s next step in the 2023 AFCON campaign is to face either Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-final stage.