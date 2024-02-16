“All Will Be Well, Things Will Get Better” – Pastor Yul Edochie Reassure Nigerians Amid Country’s Hardship

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and pastor, has offered an inspiring word to Nigerians over the country’s difficulties.

In a post on his Instagram page, the cleric expressed his belief that despite the challenges facing the nation, things will eventually improve.

He does, however, caution the populace to aid one another in the meantime and to never be reluctant to offer assistance to others.

The actor urged people to spread love while pointing out how short life is and that none of us will be around forever.

READ MORE: “My Parents Deceitfully Left Me With My Grandmother And Ran Away” – Timi Dakolo

He wrote,

“Yes, everywhere get as e be for Naija now but all will be well.

Things will get better.

We pin here.

In the meantime anything you can do to support others, pls don’t hesitate to do it.

Life is short.

None of us will be here forever.

Spread LOVE”.

SEE POST: