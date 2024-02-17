Anambra Lawyer Accused Of Brutalising Maid Surrenders To Police

Adachukwu Okafor, an Anambra State lawyer accused of brutalising her housekeeper, Happiness Nwafor, has surrendered herself to police.

On Friday, February 16, 2024, the attorney turned herself in to the Anambra State Police Command in Awka, according to a statement made by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the media assistant to Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Ify Obinabo.

Suspicion mounted that Okafor had fled, following reports that she had injured her 11-year-old maid with an electric iron, a shattered bottle, and a knife after the girl and her daughter had an altercation.

The is coming four days after the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, slapped a ₦2 million bounty on the lawyer for reportedly fleeing.

The minister made the declaration while speaking to press in Abuja on Monday, February 12, 2024, citing her right to intercede in the subject because it affects women and children in the country.

Ikeanyionwu said, however, that Okafor turned herself in to the police subsequent to the declaration of the bounty that had been placed on her.

“One Adachukwu Okafor, the alleged abuser of her 11-year-old housekeeper, has surrendered herself to the Anambra Police Command in Awka.

“Recall that the suspect, who is currently in police net, used knives and other sharp objects to inflict injuries on her 11-year-old housekeeper.