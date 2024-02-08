Angry Protesters Storm National Assembly Over Sachet Alcohol Ban

A coalition of civil society groups, on Wednesday, protested at the National Assembly against the ban of alcoholic beverages in sachet by the National Agency for Food And Drugs Administration and Control.

The protest, which was organized by the Coalition Against Economic Saboteurs, saw participants bearing placards with the message, ‘Let The Poor Live,’ signifying their opposition to the ban.

The spokesperson of the group, Adam Matazu, while addressing newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, criticized the decision made by NAFDAC, particularly targeting the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, for what he described as “anti-people policies.”

Matazu said: “Today, we address a matter of grave concern, the recent decision by the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, Prof Moji Adeyeye, to ban the sale of beverages in small sachets.

“We view this policy as a direct assault on the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians, a move that will not only put countless citizens out of work but also exacerbate the existing problems of insecurity and unemployment in our nation.

“We strongly condemn this ill-thought-out policy, which seems disconnected from the realities faced by the ordinary Nigerian citizens.

“NAFDAC leadership abandoned their core responsibility of focusing on issues that truly threaten the well-being of our people, such as the inflow of fake and substandard drugs, we find the Director General choosing to target a sector that provides employment for many Nigerians and serves the needs of millions of families.”

“Prof Moji Adeyeye’s tenure at NAFDAC has, regrettably, been marked by disappointments and failures to deliver the desired results.

“Rather than ensuring the safety of our food and drugs, we have witnessed a surge in counterfeit beverages, creating a pervasive doubt about the authenticity of what our citizens consume.”