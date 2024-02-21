APC Declares Edo Guber Primary Inconclusive

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday night, declared Saturday’s primary election in Edo State inconclusive.

Recall that the controversial exercise, had produced three different candidates.

While a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, was announced winner by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, at Protea Hotel, Benin, Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared winner by the Returning Officer for the election which held at the residence of ex-aspirant Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Benin City.

Much later, the spokesman of the Local Government Returning Officers, Ojo Babatunde, declared the member representing Etsako Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Anamero Sunday Dekeri, winner of the poll.

The situation, however, triggered protest in the State as some youths and women stormed the Party’s secretariat, on Monday, and chased away members of the Jarret Tenabe-led State Working Committee.

Things took a dramatic turn when Dekeri stormed the secretariat and demanded certificate of return from Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the ruling party.

Dekeri had claimed he polled the highest number of votes in Saturday’s exercise.

Ganduje had summoned an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday night.

Speaking with newsmen after the three hour long meeting, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said, “The NWC resolves that the Edo State governorship primary election has not been completed and has now fixed Thursday, February 22, 2024 for the completion of the APC primary election process.”

He however, declined to answer questions after reading the short text of the press conference.