APC’s Ize-Iyamu Withdraws From Edo Guber Race

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pulled out of the governorship primary in Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu, who is one of the leading aspirants for the primary election slated for Saturday, announced his withdrawal in a letter dated February 16, 2024.

The letter, addressed to the National Chairman of the Party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the State Acting Chairman of the Party, Jarrett Tenebe, disclosed that his decision to shelve his gubernatorial ambition followed exhaustive consultations with family, friends, political associates and supporters.

Describing the decision as painful, he opined that he made the sacrifice to withdraw for the sake of peace and unity that the Party desperately required at both state and national levels.

The 2020 governorship candidate of the Party said he joined the race as a result of his passion and commitment to the cause of rescuing Edo State from its current condition of decrepitude.

“Having been cleared to contest. I regretfully wish to announce my withdrawal from the race. Although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters. I make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels”, he said.

According to him, he entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

He further commended the efforts made by the Party’s National Working Committee for correcting the impression that was maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants, including himself were disqualified from the gubernatorial contest by a controversial screening committee.

“The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued Clearance certificates.

“This step was praiseworthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public”, he added.

He however appealed to the people of the state and his supporters to accept his decision, which he noted was very personal and promised to be there for them at all times.